Home / News / Science News / POCO F3 GT officially teased to debut in Q3 2021
Science

POCO F3 GT officially teased to debut in Q3 2021

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 29, 2021, 12:45 am
POCO F3 GT officially teased to debut in Q3 2021
POCO F3 GT to arrive in India between July-September

POCO has officially teased the arrival of a new F-series smartphone in India, called the F3 GT. It will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. According to the post, the handset will be launched in the third quarter of this year, i.e. between July-September. The device is rumored to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Twitter Post

First, have a look at the official teaser

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz OLED display

The POCO F3 GT will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, pop-up gaming triggers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. It might also offer an IP53-rated build quality.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The POCO F3 GT will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The POCO F3 GT will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is likely to run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO F3 GT: Pricing and availability

POCO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the F3 GT model in India at the time of launch. For reference, in China, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition starts at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,000) for its 6GB/128GB base version.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11X in India

Latest News

NewsBytes Briefing: Apple has its eyes on cryptocurrencies, and more

Science

Tata Hornbill previewed in spy shots; design details revealed

Auto

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11X in India

Science

Google Pixel 6 series tipped to use 'bigger Samsung sensor'

Science

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 teaser: And, Terry Silver is back!

Entertainment

Latest Science News

South Korea becomes tenth country to sign the Artemis Accords

Science

Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5G's key specifications leaked

Science

OPPO Reno6 series to be launched in India in July

Science

Flipkart 'Shop From Home Days' sale: Attractive offers on smartphones

Science

Secondary infections, including fungal, causing COVID-19 death spike: ICMR study

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition may debut on May 24

Science

Realme GT Neo Flash tipped to offer 65W fast-charging support

Science

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition's Lite version to debut soon

Science

POCO F3 GT appears on an e-commerce site; prices revealed

Science
Trending Topics