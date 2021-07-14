Home / News / Technology News / POCO F3 GT will cost around Rs. 30,000 in India
Technology

POCO F3 GT will cost around Rs. 30,000 in India

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 05:04 pm
POCO F3 GT will cost around Rs. 30,000 in India
Ahead of launch, POCO F3 GT's pricing details revealed

POCO is gearing up to launch the F3 GT smartphone in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, POCO India Director Anuj Sharma, in an interview with India Today, has confirmed that the handset will be priced at around Rs. 30,000. Sharma has also revealed that the F3 GT will offer a 120Hz AMOLED display and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

In this article
Quote

It is POCO's first smartphone in India with AMOLED display

"We wanted a high refresh rate AMOLED panel with DC dimming, and we finally have the POCO F3 GT. This (F3 GT) is our first AMOLED display phone in India," said Sharma. DC Dimming technology optimizes the backlight by adjusting current drawn by the display.

Design and display

It will offer HDR10+ support

The POCO F3 GT will feature a punch-hole design, an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, a glass back panel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black color options.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The POCO F3 GT will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

The phone will be backed by a Dimensity 1200 chipset

The POCO F3 GT will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It should run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO F3 GT: Pricing and availability

According to Sharma, the POCO F3 GT will be priced at around Rs. 30,000 in India and the top-end variant will cost under Rs. 35,000. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OPPO launches Reno6 5G series in India at Rs. 30,000

Latest News

Delhi sees more rain today, a three-day lull from tomorrow

India

Dearness Allowance for government employees hiked from July 1

Business

Pope Francis discharged from hospital ten days after surgery

World

Audi Grand Sphere concept car previewed in teaser images

Auto

'Narappa' trailer: Bollywood, this is how tastefully remakes are made

Entertainment

Latest Technology News

OnePlus Nord 2 will boot OnePlus and OPPO's integrated OxygenOS

Technology

Redmi Note 10T 5G will cost Rs. 15,000 in India

Technology

OPPO Reno6 5G to feature a Dimensity 900 chipset

Technology

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G could debut in India in August

Technology

TECNO POVA 2 teased in India; launch imminent

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

POCO F3 GT tipped to arrive in India in early-August

Technology

POCO F3 GT bags TUV Rheinland certification; arriving in Q3

Technology

POCO X3 GT bags FCC certification; global launch imminent

Technology

POCO X3 GT receives multiple certifications, global launch imminent

Technology

Poco News

POCO shares manual fix guide for X2 smartphone's camera issue

Technology

POCO X3 Pro to go on sale today via Flipkart

Technology

POCO announces special upgrade offer for POCO X3 Pro buyers

Technology

POCO X3 becomes cheaper in India by Rs. 2,000

Technology

POCO X3 Pro goes official in India at Rs. 19,000

Technology
Trending Topics