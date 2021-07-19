Home / News / Technology News / POCO F3 GT to debut in India at Rs. 29,000
Technology

POCO F3 GT to debut in India at Rs. 29,000

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 04:35 pm
POCO F3 GT to debut in India at Rs. 29,000
POCO F3 GT's prices in India leaked

POCO is all set to launch the F3 GT smartphone in India on July 23. Now, ahead of its launch, tipster Debayan Roy has leaked the pricing details of the handset. The POCO F3 GT will cost Rs. 28,999 or Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB version will be priced at Rs. 31,999 or Rs. 32,999. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The POCO F3 GT will sport a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, DC Dimming technology, and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colors.

Information

It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The POCO F3 GT will sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The POCO F3 GT will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO F3 GT: Pricing and availability

As per the latest tip-off, the POCO F3 GT will start at Rs. 28,999 or Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB base model and cost around Rs. 31,999 or Rs. 32,999 for the 12GB/256GB version. It will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

