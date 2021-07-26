Home / News / Technology News / POCO F3 GT is now available in India via Flipkart
Technology

POCO F3 GT is now available in India via Flipkart

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 01:07 pm
POCO F3 GT is now available in India via Flipkart
POCO F3 GT is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor

POCO's latest F3 GT smartphone has gone on its first sale in India today. The handset is up for grabs via Flipkart at an introductory starting price of Rs. 25,999. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an AMOLED display, Maglev Triggers for enhanced gaming, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, and 67W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED display

POCO F3 GT is offered in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colors

The POCO F3 GT features a punch-hole design, an IP53-rated build quality, and an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame. On the sides, it has a GT Switch, Maglev Triggers, and a fingerprint reader. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, and 10-bit color support.

Information

It sports a 16MP selfie camera

The POCO F3 GT is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The POCO F3 GT is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

How much does it cost?

Until August 2, the POCO F3 GT is available at an introductory cost of Rs. 25,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB variants, respectively. Between August 3-9, it will retail at Rs. 26,499, Rs. 28,499, and Rs. 30,499. Finally, from August 10 onwards, the handset will cost Rs. 26,999, Rs. 28,999, and Rs. 30,999 for the respective variants.

Information

POCO F3 GT: Availability details

The POCO F3 GT is available for purchase via Flipkart in two color variants: Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black. ICICI Bank card users can avail 10% discount on debit and credit card transactions.

What works and what doesn't
POCO F3 GT
Our Rating
Pros:
Attractive design
Great 120Hz AMOLED display
Solid battery life
Impressive fast charging
Maglev gaming triggers
Good performance
Cons:
Average cameras
No headphone jack
Lack of expandable storage
Share this timeline
Next News Article
OnePlus Nord 2 5G's early-access sale starts in India

Latest News

Most parts of Gujarat witness heavy rains; 56 roads closed

India

'Army of Thieves' teaser is genius, Matthias Schweighöfer impresses

Entertainment

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army pays tributes to its soldiers

India

'Dexter' season nine trailer reveals how he fights his urges

Entertainment

HP launches new Victus 16 gaming laptops in India

Technology

Latest Technology News

OnePlus Nord 2 5G's early-access sale starts in India

Technology

Amazon 'Prime Day' sale: Top deals on smartphones

Technology

New job listing suggests Amazon could explore blockchain, cryptocurrency payments

Technology

Mark Zuckerberg envisions Facebook transitioning into a metaverse company

Technology

Flipkart 'Big Saving Days' sale: Best deals on popular smartphones

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

POCO F3 GT launched in India starting at Rs. 27,000

Technology

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is now available in India

Technology

POCO X3 GT will be launched on July 28

Technology

POCO F3 GT to debut in India at Rs. 29,000

Technology

Poco News

POCO X3 GT confirmed to offer 67W wired fast-charging

Technology

POCO X3 GT's renders leaked; Dimensity 1100 chipset also confirmed

Technology

POCO X2 receives Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update in India

Technology

POCO M3 becomes costlier in India by Rs. 500

Technology

POCO F3 GT to debut in India on July 23

Technology
Trending Topics