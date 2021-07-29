POCO F3 GT receives latest July 2021 Android security patch

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 12:05 am

POCO releases new MIUI update for F3 GT smartphone in India

Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO has started rolling out a new update for the recently-launched F3 GT smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware bumps up the handset's Android security patch level to July 2021. For the unversed, the device debuted in India last week. It runs on the latest MIUI 12.5 custom skin based on Android 11 OS. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The latest MIUI update for the POCO F3 GT in India carries version number MIUI 12.5.4.0.RKJINXM and has a download size of 116MB. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >About phone >MIUI version.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz AMOLED display

POCO F3 GT supports DC Dimming technology

As far as its specifications are concerned, the POCO F3 GT features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance. On the sides, it has a fingerprint reader and Maglev Triggers for gaming. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The POCO F3 GT sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals

It offers 67W fast-charging support

The POCO F3 GT is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.