POCO M3 Pro 5G handset bags NBTC certification; launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 12:13 am

POCO will launch a new 5G handset, the M3 Pro 5G, in India soon. In the latest development, the device has been certified by Thailand's NBTC.

To recall, an FCC report had revealed that the smartphone will arrive as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 10 5G, which was launched in the global markets last month.

Here are more details.

Design and display

The device will flaunt a 90Hz display

The POCO M3 Pro 5G is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it may house a triple camera setup.

The handset may bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 400-nits of brightness.

Information

It may sport a 48MP main camera

The POCO M3 Pro 5G is expected to pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, a 13MP front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals

It will be fueled by a Dimensity 700 processor

The POCO M3 Pro 5G may draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

It will run on Android 11 and may be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO M3 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the POCO M3 Pro 5G handset. However, considering the expected specifications, it may cost around Rs. 15,000 in India.