Home / News / Science News / POCO's first 5G smartphone arrives in India at Rs. 14,000
Science

POCO's first 5G smartphone arrives in India at Rs. 14,000

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 12:38 pm
POCO's first 5G smartphone arrives in India at Rs. 14,000
POCO M3 Pro 5G will go on its first sale on June 14 via Flipkart

POCO has launched its first 5G smartphone, the M3 Pro 5G, in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 13,999 and will go on sale starting June 14 via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the device is equipped with a 90Hz 'smart display,' triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

The POCO M3 Pro 5G features a punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Cool Blue, Power Black, and POCO Yellow colors.

Information

It packs a 48MP main camera

The POCO M3 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12 based on Android 11

The POCO M3 Pro 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12 for POCO and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO M3 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The POCO M3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. It will go on its first sale via Flipkart on June 14 with an early-bird discount of Rs. 500 on the aforementioned prices.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Everything Apple revealed about iOS 15 at WWDC 2021

Latest News

Mahhi Vij pens note after brother (25) succumbs to COVID-19

Entertainment

UEFA Euro 2020: Decoding the title contenders

Sports

US study gives further credence to Wuhan Lab leak theory

World

Apurva Agnihotri quits 'Anupamaa' barely months after joining the show

Entertainment

Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV debuts in India at Rs. 2.43 crore

Auto

Latest Science News

Everything Apple revealed about iOS 15 at WWDC 2021

Science

Realme C25s, with Helio G85 chipset, launched at Rs. 10,000

Science

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will be offered in four colors

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Tinder makes it easier for cheaters, and more

Science

OnePlus 9 Pro receives HDR video recording feature via update

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Ahead of launch, POCO M3 Pro 5G's pricing details leaked

Science

POCO M3 Pro 5G arriving in India on June 8

Science

Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K launched in India

Science

Ahead of launch, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G's specifications revealed

Science
Trending Topics