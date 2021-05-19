Home / News / Science News / POCO M3 Pro 5G, with a 90Hz display, goes official
POCO M3 Pro 5G, with a 90Hz display, goes official

As a more capable version of the M3 model, POCO has announced a new M3 Pro 5G handset in the global markets. It carries a starting price-tag of Є179 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 90Hz display, a 48MP triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It flaunts a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The POCO M3 Pro 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 'DynamicSwitch' technology. It is offered in Power Black, Cool Blue, and POCO Yellow colors.

There is a 48MP main camera

The POCO M3 Pro 5G bears a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Under the hood, the phone boots Android 11

The POCO M3 Pro 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 for POCO and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

POCO M3 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The POCO M3 Pro 5G costs Є179 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB/64GB model and Є199 (approximately Rs. 17,800) for the 6GB/128GB variant. It will go on sale starting tomorrow, i.e. May 20. Early adopters will be able to buy the handset at an introductory price of Є159 (around Rs. 14,000) and Є179 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants, respectively.

Ahead of launch, Nubia Z30 Pro previewed in official images

