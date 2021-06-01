POCO M3 Pro 5G arriving in India on June 8
POCO is all set to launch its first-ever 5G smartphone, the M3 Pro 5G, in India on June 8. It will be available exclusively via Flipkart. For the unversed, the POCO M3 Pro 5G was recently launched in the global markets as a rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G. It comes with a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.
Take a look at the official announcement
The phone has a Full-HD+ display
The POCO M3 Pro 5G features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Power Black, POCO Yellow, and Cool Blue color options.
It sports a 48MP main camera
The POCO M3 Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
It boots MIUI 12 based on Android 11
The POCO M3 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 for POCO and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
POCO M3 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the POCO M3 Pro 5G in India will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for June 8. For reference, in Europe, the handset starts at €179 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for the 4GB/64GB base model.