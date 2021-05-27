Home / News / Science News / POCO M3 Pro 5G spotted on Indian IMEI database
Science

POCO M3 Pro 5G spotted on Indian IMEI database

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 27, 2021, 12:09 am
POCO M3 Pro 5G spotted on Indian IMEI database
POCO M3 Pro 5G spotted on IMEI database, launch imminent

Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO is expected to launch the M3 Pro 5G smartphone in India soon. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the handset (model number M2103K19PI) on Indian IMEI database, hinting at its imminent launch. To recall, the POCO M3 Pro 5G debuted earlier this month with a Dimensity 700 chipset and a 90Hz display. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It is offered in three color options

The POCO M3 Pro 5G has a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The rear panel packs a triple camera unit. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is available in Cool Blue, Power Black, and POCO Yellow color variants.

Information

The phone bears an 8MP selfie camera

The POCO M3 Pro 5G offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) camera.

Internals

Under the hood, it supports 18W fast-charging

The POCO M3 Pro 5G is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO M3 Pro 5G: Pricing

The India pricing details of the POCO M3 Pro 5G will be announced during its launch in the country, which could be in the coming days. For reference, in Europe, it starts at €179 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the base 4GB/64GB variant.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
iQOO Z3's India launch date and prices tipped

Latest News

1st dose Covishield, 2nd dose COVAXIN: Vaccination blunder in UP

India

Europa League final: Villarreal 1-0 up against Manchester United

Sports

NewsBytes Briefing: WhatsApp avenges Twitter in India, and more

Science

Galaxy A22 5G could be Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone

Science

This Chinese bike is a rip-off of Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Auto

Latest Science News

iQOO Z3's India launch date and prices tipped

Science

#DealOfTheDay: ROG Phone 5 is available with Rs. 6,000 discount

Science

Microsoft's Satya Nadella teases 'next generation' Windows announcement 'very soon'

Science

ASUS launches four new gaming laptops in India

Science

Redmi Note 8 (2021) is priced at around Rs. 12,300

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

POCO M3 Pro 5G, with a 90Hz display, goes official

Science

POCO M3 Pro 5G's battery and camera details officially revealed

Science

Prior to launch, POCO M3 Pro 5G's display details revealed

Science

POCO M3 Pro 5G will feature MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset

Science
Trending Topics