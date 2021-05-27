POCO M3 Pro 5G spotted on Indian IMEI database

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 27, 2021, 12:09 am

POCO M3 Pro 5G spotted on IMEI database, launch imminent

Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO is expected to launch the M3 Pro 5G smartphone in India soon. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the handset (model number M2103K19PI) on Indian IMEI database, hinting at its imminent launch. To recall, the POCO M3 Pro 5G debuted earlier this month with a Dimensity 700 chipset and a 90Hz display. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It is offered in three color options

The POCO M3 Pro 5G has a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The rear panel packs a triple camera unit. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is available in Cool Blue, Power Black, and POCO Yellow color variants.

Information

The phone bears an 8MP selfie camera

The POCO M3 Pro 5G offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) camera.

Internals

Under the hood, it supports 18W fast-charging

The POCO M3 Pro 5G is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO M3 Pro 5G: Pricing

The India pricing details of the POCO M3 Pro 5G will be announced during its launch in the country, which could be in the coming days. For reference, in Europe, it starts at €179 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the base 4GB/64GB variant.