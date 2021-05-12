POCO M3 Pro 5G to be launched on May 19

Xiaomi-backed POCO is gearing up to launch its latest 5G smartphone, the M3 Pro. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the handset will debut globally on May 19. Separately, in an interview with Android Central, a couple of POCO executives have stated that the smartphone will have a unique design and it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor.

It will offer a 90Hz screen

Not much is known about the design of the POCO M3 Pro 5G. However, it is expected to feature slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may pack a triple camera unit. The device is likely to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

There will be a 48MP main camera

The POCO M3 Pro 5G will likely sport a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. On the front, it will get an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

The phone will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

The POCO M3 Pro 5G will draw power from a 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity chipset (possibly Dimensity 700), coupled with at least 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It should boot Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

POCO M3 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the POCO M3 Pro 5G will be revealed at the time of launch on May 19. However, considering its specifications and features, it may be priced at around Rs. 15,000.