POCO M3 becomes costlier in India by Rs. 500

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 06:29 pm
POCO M3 becomes costlier in India by Rs. 500
POCO M3 receives a price hike of Rs. 500 in India

Due to the shortage of semiconductors and the rise in prices of raw materials and transportation, Xioami-backed POCO announced a price hike on its budget smartphone, POCO M3, in India. The increase in price has been introduced on 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models; there's no change in the price of the 4GB/64GB variant. The new prices are valid on both online and offline shopping platforms.

Design and display

It sports a Full-HD+ LCD display

POCO M3 measures 162.3x77.3x9.6mm and weighs 198 grams

The POCO M3 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Cool Blue, POCO Yellow, and Power Black color options.

The phone has a 48MP main camera

The POCO M3 houses a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, there is an 8MP (f/2.1) selfie shooter.

It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery

The POCO M3 draws power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

POCO M3: Pricing and availability

Following the latest price hike, the POCO M3 starts at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant while the 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models cost Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 12,499, respectively. It is up for grabs via Flipkart and offline stores.

