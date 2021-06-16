POCO shares manual fix guide for X2 smartphone's camera issue

POCO X2's camera issue has been reported by less than 0.2% users

Addressing complaints of several POCO X2 users regarding the handset's camera functioning, POCO has shared a manual fix. In a Twitter post, the company has claimed that less than 0.2% of the X2 users in India are facing this issue wherein the camera shows a black screen. POCO has detailed out the steps that "should fix the problem for the majority of the devices."

How to fix POCO X2's camera issue?

To manually fix the POCO X2 camera issue, you can follow these steps provided by POCO. Go to Settings >Apps >Manage apps >Camera. Then select the Storage option and click on Clear data >Clear all data >OK. Now, reboot the phone and check if the camera is working. In case the issue is unresolved, you can book an appointment at an authorized service center.

The phone has a 120Hz LCD display

The POCO X2 features a capsule-shaped notch, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Phoenix Red, Matrix Purple, and Atlantis Blue colors.

It is equipped with dual selfie cameras

The POCO X2 sports a quad rear camera comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) main lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.

It draws power from a Snapdragon 730G chipset

The POCO X2 is powered by a Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.