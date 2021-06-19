POCO X3 GT bags FCC certification; global launch imminent

POCO is gearing up to announce a new X3 GT smartphone in India as well as the global markets. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the FCC certification site, hinting at its imminent launch. The device is believed to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G which was launched in China last month.

Design and display

The phone will bear a 120Hz, Full-HD+ display

As a rebadged version, the POCO X3 GT will sport a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, an IP53-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The smartphone will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Information

It will offer a 64MP main camera

The POCO X3 GT will feature a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. Up front, there will be a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

It will be backed by a Dimensity 1100 chipset

The POCO X3 GT will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO X3 GT: Pricing and availability

The POCO X3 GT is believed to be priced at around €300 (roughly Rs. 26,400). However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch.