Home / News / Technology News / POCO X3 GT, with Dimensity 1100 processor, 67W fast-charging, launched
Technology

POCO X3 GT, with Dimensity 1100 processor, 67W fast-charging, launched

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 06:59 pm
POCO X3 GT, with Dimensity 1100 processor, 67W fast-charging, launched
POCO X3 GT debuts in the global markets

POCO has launched the X3 GT model in the international markets. Starting at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,240), the handset comes with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, and 67W fast-charging support. It arrives as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G model that debuted in China in May. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate

The POCO X3 GT bears a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is offered in Wave Blue, Stargaze Black, and Cloud White color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The POCO X3 GT is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The POCO X3 GT is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO X3 GT: Pricing and availability

The POCO X3 GT costs $299 (around Rs. 22,250) for the 8GB/128GB and $329 (roughly 25,000) for the 8GB/256GB model. It will be available in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Details regarding its availability in India are yet to be revealed.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung teases Galaxy Z Fold3's design in official trailer

Latest News

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 5: Complete report

Sports

'Fukrey 3' to begin filming by end of this year

Entertainment

Depositors to get Rs. 5L insurance if bank under moratorium

Business

Times when Pankaj Tripathi effortlessly executed top-notch performances onscreen

Entertainment

TVS iQube e-scooter launched in Kochi at Rs. 1.24 lakh

Auto

Latest Technology News

Facebook creates a new product group to build Zuckerberg's metaverse

Technology

OnePlus may not introduce OnePlus 9T this year

Technology

MSI launches new hi-end gaming laptops in India

Technology

Like iPhone 12, Realme Flash to feature magnetic wireless charging

Technology

ZTE Axon 30 5G, with second-generation under-display camera, launched

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

POCO F3 GT launched in India starting at Rs. 27,000

Technology

POCO X3 GT's renders leaked; Dimensity 1100 chipset also confirmed

Technology

POCO X3 GT will be launched on July 28

Technology

POCO F3 GT will cost around Rs. 30,000 in India

Technology

Poco News

POCO F3 GT is now available in India via Flipkart

Technology

POCO X3 GT confirmed to offer 67W wired fast-charging

Technology

POCO F3 GT to debut in India at Rs. 29,000

Technology

POCO X2 receives Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update in India

Technology

POCO M3 becomes costlier in India by Rs. 500

Technology
Trending Topics