POCO X3 GT, with Dimensity 1100 processor, 67W fast-charging, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 06:59 pm

POCO X3 GT debuts in the global markets

POCO has launched the X3 GT model in the international markets. Starting at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,240), the handset comes with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, and 67W fast-charging support. It arrives as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G model that debuted in China in May. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate

The POCO X3 GT bears a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is offered in Wave Blue, Stargaze Black, and Cloud White color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The POCO X3 GT is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The POCO X3 GT is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO X3 GT: Pricing and availability

The POCO X3 GT costs $299 (around Rs. 22,250) for the 8GB/128GB and $329 (roughly 25,000) for the 8GB/256GB model. It will be available in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Details regarding its availability in India are yet to be revealed.