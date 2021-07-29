POCO X3 GT will not be launched in India

POCO had launched the X3 GT in the global markets yesterday, leading to speculations if it will debut in India. Now, POCO India Director Anuj Sharma has confirmed that the handset won't be released here as the company wants "to avoid confusion in the portfolio." He added that POCO has big plans for the future but X3 GT is not a part of them.

Design and display

The phone offers a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The POCO X3 GT features a punch-hole cut-out with a narrow bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The device bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It comes in Cloud White, Wave Blue, and Stargaze Black color variants.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The POCO X3 GT is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals

It is backed by a Dimensity 1100 chipset

The POCO X3 GT draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

POCO X3 GT: Pricing and availability

The POCO X3 GT is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the 8GB/128GB version and $329 (around Rs. 24,400) for the 8GB/256GB variant. It is available in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa.