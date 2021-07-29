Home / News / Technology News / POCO X3 GT will not be launched in India
Technology

POCO X3 GT will not be launched in India

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 11:44 am
POCO X3 GT will not be launched in India
POCO X3 GT will not debut in India

POCO had launched the X3 GT in the global markets yesterday, leading to speculations if it will debut in India. Now, POCO India Director Anuj Sharma has confirmed that the handset won't be released here as the company wants "to avoid confusion in the portfolio." He added that POCO has big plans for the future but X3 GT is not a part of them.

In this article
Twitter Post

Here's the official statement

Design and display

The phone offers a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The POCO X3 GT features a punch-hole cut-out with a narrow bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The device bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It comes in Cloud White, Wave Blue, and Stargaze Black color variants.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The POCO X3 GT is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals

It is backed by a Dimensity 1100 chipset

The POCO X3 GT draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO X3 GT: Pricing and availability

The POCO X3 GT is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the 8GB/128GB version and $329 (around Rs. 24,400) for the 8GB/256GB variant. It is available in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro's update improves overheating issue

Latest News

Coronavirus: India reports 43K+ cases; Kerala orders weekend lockdown

India

Not Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur to lead 'Thadam' remake

Entertainment

ICC World Test Championship final smashes viewership records

Sports

Dulquer Salmaan announces two new films on 35th birthday

Entertainment

Benelli 502C bike launched in India at Rs. 5 lakh

Auto

Latest Technology News

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro's update improves overheating issue

Technology

POCO F3 GT receives latest July 2021 Android security patch

Technology

POCO X3 GT, with Dimensity 1100 processor, 67W fast-charging, launched

Technology

Samsung teases Galaxy Z Fold3's design in official trailer

Technology

Facebook creates a new product group to build Zuckerberg's metaverse

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

POCO X3 GT, with Dimensity 1100 processor, 67W fast-charging, launched

Technology

POCO F3 GT is now available in India via Flipkart

Technology

POCO F3 GT launched in India starting at Rs. 27,000

Technology

POCO X3 GT's renders leaked; Dimensity 1100 chipset also confirmed

Technology

Poco News

POCO X3 GT confirmed to offer 67W wired fast-charging

Technology

POCO X3 GT will be launched on July 28

Technology

POCO F3 GT to debut in India at Rs. 29,000

Technology

POCO X2 receives Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update in India

Technology

POCO M3 becomes costlier in India by Rs. 500

Technology
Trending Topics