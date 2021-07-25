POCO X3 GT confirmed to offer 67W wired fast-charging

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 02:07 pm

POCO X3 GT will be launched in Malaysia on July 28

POCO will launch its X3 GT smartphone in Malaysia on July 28. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has been teasing the features of the handset. The latest teaser has revealed that it will support 67W Turbo Charging, the company speak for wired fast charging. The X3 GT is also confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset.

Design and display

It will sport a 120Hz LCD display

As per the reports, the POCO X3 GT is likely to debut as a rebadged Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G smartphone. It will feature an IP53-rated built with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

A 64MP main camera is expected

The POCO X3 GT is rumored to be equipped with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, there will be a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone will house a 5,000mAh battery

The POCO X3 GT will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO X3 GT: Pricing and availability

POCO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the X3 GT at the time of its launch in Malaysia on July 28. However, it has been tipped to cost around Rs. 27,000.