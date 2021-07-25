Home / News / Technology News / POCO X3 GT confirmed to offer 67W wired fast-charging
Technology

POCO X3 GT confirmed to offer 67W wired fast-charging

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 02:07 pm
POCO X3 GT confirmed to offer 67W wired fast-charging
POCO X3 GT will be launched in Malaysia on July 28

POCO will launch its X3 GT smartphone in Malaysia on July 28. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has been teasing the features of the handset. The latest teaser has revealed that it will support 67W Turbo Charging, the company speak for wired fast charging. The X3 GT is also confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset.

In this article
Design and display

It will sport a 120Hz LCD display

As per the reports, the POCO X3 GT is likely to debut as a rebadged Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G smartphone. It will feature an IP53-rated built with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

A 64MP main camera is expected

The POCO X3 GT is rumored to be equipped with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, there will be a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone will house a 5,000mAh battery

The POCO X3 GT will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO X3 GT: Pricing and availability

POCO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the X3 GT at the time of its launch in Malaysia on July 28. However, it has been tipped to cost around Rs. 27,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OPPO A93s 5G, with a Dimensity 700 chipset, launched

Latest News

Coronavirus: 46% of all new cases concentrated in Kerala

India

NASA awards SpaceX launch services contract for Europa Clipper mission

Technology

Tata Hornbill might be launched in India on August 4

Auto

Cameron Norrie wins his first ATP title in Los Cabos

Sports

Can AI safely recreate interactions with your deceased loved ones?

Technology

Latest Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unlikely to debut on August 11

Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Samsung Galaxy M42 is available with Rs. 6,000 discount

Technology

Amazon quietly introduces Alexa's male voice, gender-neutral wake word 'Ziggy'

Technology

Twitter rolls out new upvote-downvote system test for tweet replies

Technology

OPPO Reno6 5G now up for pre-orders in India

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

POCO X3 GT will be launched on July 28

Technology

Maimang 10 SE to debut on July 19 in China

Technology

Realme GT Master Edition to be launched on July 21

Technology

Realme GT 5G Master Edition to feature Snapdragon 870 chipset

Technology

Poco News

POCO F3 GT launched in India starting at Rs. 27,000

Technology

POCO X3 GT's renders leaked; Dimensity 1100 chipset also confirmed

Technology

POCO F3 GT to debut in India at Rs. 29,000

Technology

POCO X2 receives Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update in India

Technology

POCO M3 becomes costlier in India by Rs. 500

Technology
Trending Topics