Technology

POCO X3 GT will be launched on July 28

Surbhi Shah
Jul 20, 2021
POCO X3 GT will be launched on July 28
POCO X3 GT will debut in Malaysia on July 28

POCO is gearing up to launch the X3 GT smartphone in Malaysia on July 28. The event will be live-streamed via POCO Malaysia's official Facebook page from 8pm (5:30pm IST) onwards. The handset is believed to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G model that debuted in China in May. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The handset will offer a 120Hz LCD display

Considering that the X3 GT will be a rebadged version of China-specific Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, it will feature a punch-hole cut-out with a narrow bottom bezel, an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.

It will feature a 64MP main camera

The POCO X3 GT will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, there will be a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It will be backed by a Dimensity 1100 chipset

The POCO X3 GT will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

POCO X3 GT: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the POCO X3 GT will be announced at the July 28 launch event. However, the device is tipped to carry a price-tag of around €300 (roughly Rs. 26,500).

Trending Topics