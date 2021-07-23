POCO X3 GT's renders leaked; Dimensity 1100 chipset also confirmed

POCO X3 GT will be offered in three color options

POCO is gearing up to launch the X3 GT smartphone in Malaysia on July 28. In the latest development, POCO has confirmed that the upcoming handset will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset. Separately, 91mobiles has leaked the renders of the device, revealing a design similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, which was announced in China in May. Here's our roundup.

The phone will sport a 120Hz LCD display

As per the leaked renders, the POCO X3 GT will share its design with the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. It will bear a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will have a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,100-nits of brightness.

It will have a 64MP main camera

The POCO X3 GT will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It will offer 67W fast-charging support

The POCO X3 GT will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

POCO X3 GT: Pricing and availability

The POCO X3 GT is tipped to cost around €300 (roughly Rs. 26,300). However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in Malaysia on July 28.