Home / News / Science News / POCO X3 Pro to go on sale today via Flipkart
Science

POCO X3 Pro to go on sale today via Flipkart

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Apr 06, 2021, 11:40 am
POCO X3 Pro to go on sale today via Flipkart

POCO X3 Pro, which went official in India last month, is set to go on its first sale today at 12pm via Flipkart.

The handset costs Rs. 18,999 and comes with a 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon 860 chipset, quad rear cameras, and 33W fast-charging support.

POCO is also offering a special upgrade offer on the handset for existing POCO F1 users.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
It has an IP53-rated body The smartphone offers a 48MP main camera It is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery POCO X3 Pro: Pricing and availability POCO X3 Pro

Design and display

It has an IP53-rated body

POCO X3 Pro features a plastic body with an IP53 rating, a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit.

The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is offered in Phantom Black, Frost Blue, and Metal Bronze colors.

Information

The smartphone offers a 48MP main camera

The POCO X3 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

It is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery

The POCO X3 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 860 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

POCO X3 Pro: Pricing and availability

POCO X3 Pro carries a price-tag of Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.

It will be available starting today via Flipkart, where buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 discount with ICICI Bank credit cards.

As part of the special upgrade plan, existing POCO F1 users can avail Rs. 7,000 off in exchange for their handsets.

What works and what doesn't
POCO X3 Pro
Our Rating
Pros:
Bright and smooth screen
Good main camera
Snappy performance
Impressive stereo speakers
Latest software support
Excellent battery life with 33W fast-charging
Supports up to 1TB expandable storage
Cons:
Feels thick (9.4mm) and bulky (213g)
Auxiliary cameras are sub-par
No 5G support
Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra receives latest April 2021 security patch
Latest News
New 'Loki' trailer released teasing the God of Mischief
Entertainment
COVID-19 spike in India will hit global vaccine supply: Gavi
World
Did Randhir Kapoor accidentally leak Kareena's second son's picture?
Entertainment
OPPO F19 goes official in India at Rs. 19,000
Science
Dembele's late strike helps Barcelona beat Valladolid 1-0: Records broken
Sports
Latest Science News
NewsBytes Briefing: Facebook springs a massive data leak, and more
Science
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter touches down on Mars
Science
Hyundai's Genesis sub-brand breaks world record with 3,281 drones
Science
Samsung launches Galaxy F02s and F12 budget smartphones in India
Science
Super Mario Bros. copy from 1986 auctioned for $660,000
Science
Trending Topics