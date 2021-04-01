Home / News / Science News / POCO announces special upgrade offer for POCO X3 Pro buyers
Science

POCO announces special upgrade offer for POCO X3 Pro buyers

Written by
Harshita Malik
Edited by
Mudit Dube
Last updated on Apr 01, 2021, 10:36 pm
POCO announces special upgrade offer for POCO X3 Pro buyers

Earlier this week, POCO had launched the X3 Pro smartphone in India as an upgrade to the F1 handset, which was introduced back in 2019.

Now, the company has announced a special offer for existing POCO F1 users wherein they can avail an exchange discount of Rs. 7,000 for their old handset when buying the X3 Pro model via Flipkart.

In this article
Additional Rs. 1,000 off with ICICI Bank cards It flaunts a 120Hz screen The smartphone sports a 48MP main camera Under the hood, it supports 33W fast-charging

Benefits

Additional Rs. 1,000 off with ICICI Bank cards

Apart from the exchange benefit, buyers can also avail up to Rs. 1,000 off with ICICI Bank credit cards.

By combining both the offers, the X3 Pro can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 12,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.

For the unversed, the handset will go on sale starting April 6 at 12pm.

Design and display

It flaunts a 120Hz screen

POCO X3 Pro features a plastic body with an IP53 rating, a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit.

The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is offered in Phantom Black, Frost Blue, and Metal Bronze color options.

Information

The smartphone sports a 48MP main camera

The POCO X3 Pro has a quad rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it supports 33W fast-charging

The POCO X3 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 860 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 for POCO and packs a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Moto G60 and G20 appear in renders, design features revealed
Latest News
Pakistan makes U-turn; refuses to import Indian cotton, sugar
World
COVID-19 vaccination to be conducted on all days in April
India
Donald Faison roped in to play Professor Utonium in 'Powerpuff'
Entertainment
PSU bank merger: How it impacts you as a customer
Business
Couldn't see my 8-year-old in that state, says Satish Kaushik
Entertainment
Latest Science News
SpaceX will add 360-degree glass dome to Crew Dragon capsule
Science
Mi 11 Ultra to debut in India on April 23
Science
Stack: Google's experimental AI-powered app for scanning and categorizing documents
Science
NewsBytes Briefing: India continues to punish TikTok, and more
Science
Samsung Galaxy A51 and A21s receive April 2021 security update
Science
Trending Topics