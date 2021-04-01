POCO announces special upgrade offer for POCO X3 Pro buyers

Apart from the exchange benefit, buyers can also avail up to Rs. 1,000 off with ICICI Bank credit cards.
By combining both the offers, the X3 Pro can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 12,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.
For the unversed, the handset will go on sale starting April 6 at 12pm.
Design and display
It flaunts a 120Hz screen
POCO X3 Pro features a plastic body with an IP53 rating, a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
It is offered in Phantom Black, Frost Blue, and Metal Bronze color options.
Information
The smartphone sports a 48MP main camera
The POCO X3 Pro has a quad rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood, it supports 33W fast-charging
The POCO X3 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 860 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 for POCO and packs a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.