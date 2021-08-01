Home / News / Technology News / POCO X3 smartphones in India receive Android 11 update
POCO X3 smartphones in India receive Android 11 update

Harshita Malik
Aug 01, 2021
Xiaomi-backed POCO has rolled out the Android 11 "Stable Beta" update for its X3 smartphone in India. While the official changelog is not available yet, the latest firmware must bring all the goodies of Android 11, including a refreshed UI, improved performance, one-time permissions, chat bubbles, the double-tap gesture to lock the screen, and improved Digital Wellbeing. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11 update on POCO X3 carries build number V12.0.2.0.RJGINXM and is being released in a phased manner. Hence, it would reach all the units gradually. Users can manually check for the firmware by heading to Settings > Software update.

The phone sports a 120Hz LCD display

POCO X3 is offered in two color options

As far as its specifications are concerned, the POCO X3 features an IP53-rated plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10 support.

There is a 20MP selfie camera

The POCO X3 comes with a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it gets a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

It houses a massive 6,000mAh battery

The POCO X3 draws power from a Snapdragon 732G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

