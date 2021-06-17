Home / News / Technology News / POCO X3 starts receiving Android 11 update in India
POCO X3 starts receiving Android 11 update in India

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 12:25 am
POCO X3 starts receiving Android 11 update in India
POCO X3 gets Android 11 update in India

POCO has started rolling out the Android 11 update for its X3 smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings increased system security, renames the GPS toggle as "Location," and bumps up the Android security patch level to May 2021. It should also offer all the goodies of Android 11 and the customizations of MIUI 12. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11 update for the POCO X3 smartphone in India carries version number MIUI 12.0.1.0.RJGINXM and has a download size of around 2.3GB. The firmware is being rolled out in a staged manner and a wider release will happen in the coming days.

The phone flaunts a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The POCO X3 features a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel, a plastic body, and an IP53-rated build quality for dust and splash resistance. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue colors.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The POCO X3 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

It draws power from a Snapdragon 732G processor

The POCO X3 is powered by a Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and comes pre-loaded with Android 10-based MIUI 12. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

