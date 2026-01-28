Pornhub, YouPorn, RedTube to block new UK users from February 2

Why are they doing this?

Aylo's VP Alexzandra Kekesi points out that these age checks aren't working—they put user privacy at risk but still let underage people slip through.

Since these rules kicked in last July, more people have been turning to VPNs or unregulated sites with zero moderation.

Ofcom (the UK's media watchdog) says most big adult sites now follow the law; it's fined one site £1 million and is checking up on dozens more.