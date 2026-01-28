Pornhub, YouPorn, RedTube to block new UK users from February 2
Starting February 2, Pornhub, YouPorn, and RedTube will stop letting new UK users sign up.
Their parent company Aylo says this is because current age checks—like photo IDs and facial scans—aren't great for privacy and don't actually keep out minors.
So if you're unverified in the UK, you'll just hit a "wall."
Why are they doing this?
Aylo's VP Alexzandra Kekesi points out that these age checks aren't working—they put user privacy at risk but still let underage people slip through.
Since these rules kicked in last July, more people have been turning to VPNs or unregulated sites with zero moderation.
Ofcom (the UK's media watchdog) says most big adult sites now follow the law; it's fined one site £1 million and is checking up on dozens more.
What does it mean for everyone?
This move shows how tough it is to balance child safety with online privacy.
With Aylo blocking access instead of risking users' data, lots of users are just finding workarounds anyway—so the debate over safety vs. privacy is far from over.