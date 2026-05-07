Potentially record-breaking super El Nino could warm Pacific 3°C Technology May 07, 2026

A potentially record-breaking super El Nino is on the way, with scientists expecting temperatures in a critical stretch of the central equatorial Pacific Ocean to spike up to 3 degrees Celsius above normal by the end of 2026.

This isn't just a weather buzzword: El Nino can seriously shake up global climate patterns, and this one could be among the strongest since records began in around 1850.