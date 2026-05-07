Potentially record-breaking super El Nino could warm Pacific 3°C
A potentially record-breaking super El Nino is on the way, with scientists expecting temperatures in a critical stretch of the central equatorial Pacific Ocean to spike up to 3 degrees Celsius above normal by the end of 2026.
This isn't just a weather buzzword: El Nino can seriously shake up global climate patterns, and this one could be among the strongest since records began in around 1850.
India faces weaker monsoon and heatwaves
For India, an El Nino event that could become a super El Nino could mean weaker monsoon rains and more intense heatwaves, making water and food supplies less secure.
Other parts of the world will feel it too: think droughts in Africa and Australia, floods in Peru and southern Brazil, and hotter years ahead everywhere.
Scientists say these disruptions could even make 2027 Earth's warmest year yet.