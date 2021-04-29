Redmi Note 10 handset has become marginally costlier in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 08:14 pm

Xiaomi has marginally increased the prices of its Note 10 smartphone in India.

Following the latest price revision, the handset has become costlier by Rs. 500 and now starts at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB base-end model.

To recall, the device was launched last month with a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, a quad rear camera setup, and a Snapdragon 678 chipset.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The device is available in three shades

The Redmi Note 10 features a punch-hole display with a slim bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup.

The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 1,100-nits of peak brightness.

It is available in Shadow Black, Frost White, and Aqua Green color options.

Information

It has a 13MP selfie camera

The Redmi Note 10 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 678 chipset

The Redmi Note 10 is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 678 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 10: Pricing and availability

Following the latest price-hike, the Redmi Note 10 starts at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and goes up to Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It is available for purchase via Amazon India and Mi.com.