Home / News / Science News / Pune-based start-up develops mask that inactivates novel coronavirus
Science

Pune-based start-up develops mask that inactivates novel coronavirus

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 06:23 pm
Pune-based start-up develops mask that inactivates novel coronavirus
These masks are coated with anti-viral agents known otherwise as virucides

A Pune-based start-up has integrated 3D printing and pharmaceuticals to develop a mask that inactivates viral particles of COVID-19 infection that come in contact with it, the Department of Science and Technology said on Monday. Developed by Thincr Technologies India Private Limited, these masks are coated with anti-viral agents known otherwise as virucides to add another protective layer.

In this article
Science

How does the virus deactivating mask work?

The virucides coating has been tested and shown to inactivate the SARS-CoV-2, the DST said, adding that the material used in it is a Sodium Olefin Sulfonate-based mixture, a soap-forming agent. In contact with enveloped viruses, it disrupts the outer membrane of the virus. The ingredients used are stable at room temperature and are widely used in cosmetics.

Masks

Virucidal mask initiative among the earliest projects selected for commercialization

The DST said that as part of the fight against COVID-19, the virucidal mask initiative was among the earliest projects to have been selected for commercialization by the Technology Development Board, a statutory body under the DST. Thincr Technologies India works in the development of Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printers to discover new pharmaceutical formulations and drug-loaded filaments of different types.

Further details

Thincr Technologies has filed for a patent

"It is the need for high-quality masks which led us to undertake a project to develop and commercialize cost-effective and more efficient virucidal coated masks, as a better approach to reduce the spread of infection," said Shitalkumar Zambad, the Founder-Director of Thincr Technologies India. Thincr Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. has applied for a patent for this product. Commercial-scale manufacturing has also started, he added.

Quote

What inspired the development of this mask?

"We sensed that use of face masks will become the most important tool to prevent infection. But we realized that most masks that were then available and within the reach of common people were homemade and of relatively low quality," Zambad said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's production delayed due to battery issues

Latest News

Aamir Khan quits chess-match against Viswanathan Anand in mere minutes

Entertainment

Hyundai ALCAZAR will have fuel economy of up to 20.4km/l

Auto

WTC final: How does Ravichandran Ashwin perform against New Zealand

Sports

Sushant Singh Rajput investigation is still continuing, updates CBI official

Entertainment

TN: Political commentator Kishore Swamy arrested for defaming Stalin, others

India

Latest Science News

Realme to launch Narzo 30 smartphones in India this month

Science

POCO M3 Pro 5G goes on first sale via Flipkart

Science

Samsung Galaxy M32 to debut in India on June 21

Science

Google Area 120's 'Tables' project to become Google Cloud product

Science

Andhra Pradesh engineering student develops ingenious biodegradable face shield

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science
Trending Topics