Qualcomm launches its first-ever smartphone at Rs. 1.12 lakh

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 03:36 pm
Qualcomm launches its first-ever smartphone at Rs. 1.12 lakh
Qualcomm's 'Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders' goes official in the US

Qualcomm, in collaboration with ASUS, has launched its first smartphone, called the 'Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders' at $ 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,12,200). Although designed for 'Snapdragon Insiders' loyalty program members, the handset will be available for all interested customers. The premium device comes with a 144Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone flaunts a Samsung-made AMOLED screen

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders features a 9.55mm thick body with prominent top and bottom bezels. On the rear, it has a fingerprint reader and a Snapdragon fireball icon which illuminates when you get a new voice call or message. It bears a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448 pixels) Samsung-made AMOLED screen with a 20.4:9 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Cameras

The handset has a 64MP main camera

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) Sony IMX363 ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto snapper with OIS support. For selfies and video calling, there is a 24MP front-facing camera. Qualcomm's Spectra 580 image signal processor enables up to 8K video recording and offers an AI Auto Zoom feature.

Internals

It packs dual speakers and four HDR microphones

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port. It also has dual stereo speakers and quad HDR microphones.

Pocket-pinch

How much does it cost?

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is priced at $ 1,499 (around Rs. 1,12,200) for its solo 16GB/512GB model and is offered in a Midnight Blue color variant. Starting August, it will initially be available in China, Germany, Japan, US, UK and Korea, followed by India. The handset will come bundled with Master & Dynamic TWS earbuds that offer noise as well as echo cancellation.

