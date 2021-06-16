Razer introduces its first laptop with AMD Ryzen processor

Jun 16, 2021

Razer Blade 14 launched with AMD Ryzen 9 chipset

US-based Razer has announced its Blade 14 gaming laptop in several markets. It is priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1.32 lakh) and is the company's first ever laptop to be powered by an AMD processor. The device also offers up to 165Hz screen refresh rate, up to 12 hours of battery life, and NVIDIA GeForce graphics. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It is available with Full-HD and QHD display choices

The Razer Blade 14 features a CNC aluminium body with a slim and compact profile, narrow bezels on the sides, an RGB keyboard, and a precision glass touchpad. The 14-inch display supports AMD FreeSync technology and is available with two choices: a 144Hz Full-HD panel or a 165Hz QHD screen. The device is also equipped with a vapor chamber cooling system.

Information

The laptop is backed by AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor

The Razer Blade 14 draws power from an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX chipset, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060/3070/3080 graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 12 hours.

Connectivity

It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2

The Razer Blade 14 provides a host of I/O ports, including two Type-C ports, two 3.2 Generation 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The machine also packs stereo speakers with THX Spatial audio support and offers Windows Hello for biometric-based login.

Information

Razer Blade 14: Pricing

The Razer Blade 14 carries a starting price-tag of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1.32 lakh) for the base model with Ryzen 9 processor and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. It is currently up for purchase in multiple markets.