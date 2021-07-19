Home / News / Technology News / Realme 7 receives Realme UI 2.0 update in India
Realme 7 receives Realme UI 2.0 update in India

Surbhi Shah
Realme 7 receives Realme UI 2.0 update in India
Realme releases Android 11 update for Realme 7 smartphone in India

Realme has started rolling out the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update for the Realme 7 smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware introduces a refreshed UI, three Dark mode styles, a split-screen mode, system optimizations, and one-time permissions. It also adds the inertial zoom, level, and grid features for video recording as well as optimizes the photo editing feature.

Information

Everything to know about the update

The Realme UI 2.0 update for the Realme 7 model in India carries version number RMX2151PU_11.A.09. It is currently seeding in a staged manner i.e. only a limited number of users will receive the update for now, which will be followed by a wider release.

The device has a 90Hz LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme 7 features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Mist White and Mist Blue colors.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme 7 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing camera.

It draws power from a Helio G95 processor

The Realme 7 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support and is upgradeable to Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

