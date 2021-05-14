Realme 8 5G's most affordable variant launched at Rs. 14,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 14, 2021, 04:40 pm

Realme 8 5G's 4GB/64GB variant launched in India

Realme has launched a new 4GB/64GB variant of its budget-friendly smartphone, called the Realme 8 5G. It costs Rs. 13,999 and will go on sale starting May 18. The new version joins the existing 4GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations that were announced last month. The Realme 8 5G has a 90Hz screen, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display

Realme 8 5G has a Full-HD+ display

The Realme 8 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes in Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black color options.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Realme 8 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor

The Realme 8 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme 8 5G: Pricing and availability

In India, the Realme 8 5G's 4GB/64GB model is priced at Rs. 13,999. The 4GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants cost Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The new model will go on sale starting May 18 via Flipkart, Realme e-store, and authorized offline stores.