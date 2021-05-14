Home / News / Science News / Realme 8 5G's most affordable variant launched at Rs. 14,000
Science

Realme 8 5G's most affordable variant launched at Rs. 14,000

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 14, 2021, 04:40 pm
Realme 8 5G's most affordable variant launched at Rs. 14,000
Realme 8 5G's 4GB/64GB variant launched in India

Realme has launched a new 4GB/64GB variant of its budget-friendly smartphone, called the Realme 8 5G. It costs Rs. 13,999 and will go on sale starting May 18. The new version joins the existing 4GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations that were announced last month. The Realme 8 5G has a 90Hz screen, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

In this article
Design and display

Realme 8 5G has a Full-HD+ display

The Realme 8 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes in Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black color options.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Realme 8 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor

The Realme 8 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme 8 5G: Pricing and availability

In India, the Realme 8 5G's 4GB/64GB model is priced at Rs. 13,999. The 4GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants cost Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The new model will go on sale starting May 18 via Flipkart, Realme e-store, and authorized offline stores.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Realme Narzo 30 to feature a 48MP triple rear camera

Latest News

'Cinema Bandi' review: Its tragedy nudges, comedy makes you think

Entertainment

Tata Nexon EV becomes costlier by Rs. 16,000 in India

Auto

This Wi-Fi vulnerability can compromise every single internet-connected device

Science

#DealOfTheDay: iPhone 12 Pro available with benefits worth Rs. 9,000

Science

Japan to expand virus emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics

World

Latest Science News

Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro's renders reveal radical design change

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Tesla doesn't like Bitcoin anymore, and more

Science

Samsung Galaxy M02s, F02s receive One UI Core 3.1 update

Science

Realme releases Android 11 update for 7i smartphone in India

Science

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G available with Rs. 40,000 discount

Science
Trending Topics