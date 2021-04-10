Realme 8 5G spotted on Geekbench: Details here

Realme 8 5G's Geekbench listing, with model number RMX3241, was uploaded on April 9. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 570 and a multi-core score of 1,766.
Currently, there is no information regarding the camera hardware of the Realme 8 5G. For reference, the 4G model comes with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front-facing selfie snapper.
The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 8 5G will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to happen on April 22. However, considering the leaked and rumored specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.