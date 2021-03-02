Home / News / Science News / Realme 8 Pro will sport Samsung-sourced 108MP HM2 main camera
Realme 8 Pro will sport Samsung-sourced 108MP HM2 main camera

Last updated on Mar 02, 2021, 07:32 pm
Realme 8 Pro will sport Samsung-sourced 108MP HM2 main camera

At its 2021 Camera Innovation Event, Realme has revealed that the 8 Pro will have a 108MP Samsung HM2 main camera with features like in-sensor zoom, updated starry mode, and 'world's first tilt-shift time-lapse' on a smartphone.

For the unversed, Realme is expected to unveil the 8 Pro and 8 models in India in the coming days.

Here's our roundup.

The handset will sport a punch-hole design It will offer new Portrait effects as well It will run on Android 11 Realme 8 Pro: Pricing and availability

Design and display

The handset will sport a punch-hole design

The Realme 8 Pro will have a punch-hole cut-out display with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will house a square-shaped quad camera module.

The handset is likely to bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Cameras

It will offer new Portrait effects as well

Realme 8 Pro will pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a Samsung-sourced 108MP ISOCELL HM2 sensor, paired with three other unknown lenses.

The handset will boast of features like Starry time-lapse video, tilt-shift time-lapse video, and three new portrait filters, namely, Neon Portrait, Dynamic Bokeh Portrait, and AI Color Portrait.

Up front, it may offer a 32MP camera.

Internals

It will run on Android 11

Realme 8 Pro is likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme 8 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 8 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the expected specifications, the handset is likely to cost around Rs. 20,000.

