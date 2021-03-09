Realme 8, 8 Pro tipped to debut on March 25

Realme 8 and 8 Pro will sport a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels. On the rear, they will pack a quad camera unit.
They will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.
The standard model will come in Cyber Black and Silver colors, while the Pro model will be offered in Infinite Blue/Black and Illuminating Yellow colors.
Cameras
Realme 8 Pro will sport a 108MP main camera
Realme 8 will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.
The 8 Pro will also pack a similar camera module, but with a 108MP primary sensor.
For selfies, the phones will sport a 16MP and 32MP front-facing camera, respectively.
Internals
They will run on Android 11
The Realme 8 and 8 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 and Snapdragon 720G processor, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.
The former will house a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support, whereas the Pro model will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
Information
Realme 8 and 8 Pro: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the Realme 8 and 8 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen on March 25. However, considering the rumored specifications, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 15,000.