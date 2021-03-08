Home / News / Science News / Realme 8 series to come with up to 8GB RAM
Realme 8 series to come with up to 8GB RAM

Realme 8 series to come with up to 8GB RAM

Realme is expected to launch the 8 and 8 Pro models in India later this month.

In the latest development, tipster Himanshu Agarwal has revealed that the Realme 8 model will be offered with 4GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, whereas the 8 Pro will be available with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Here are more details.

Realme 8 and 8 Pro will sport a punch-hole display Realme 8 Pro will offer a 108MP main camera The handsets will boot Android 11 Realme 8 and 8 Pro: Pricing and availability

Design and display

Realme 8 and 8 Pro will sport a punch-hole display

Realme 8 series will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, they will house a quad camera module.

The handsets will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The vanilla model will be offered in Cyber Silver and Black colors whereas the Pro version will come in Infinite Blue/Black and Illuminating Yellow colors.

Cameras

Realme 8 Pro will offer a 108MP main camera

The Realme 8 will pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter.

The 8 Pro model will offer a similar camera arrangement but with a 108MP main sensor.

The handsets will sport a 16MP and 32MP selfie snapper, respectively.

Internals

The handsets will boot Android 11

The Realme 8 and 8 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 and Snapdragon 720G chipset, respectively, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

The vanilla model will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support, while the Pro variant will house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information

Realme 8 and 8 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 8 and 8 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the expected specifications, the line-up is likely to carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 15,000.

