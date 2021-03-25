Home / News / Science News / Realme 8, 8 Pro to go on sale at 12pm
Realme 8, 8 Pro to go on sale at 12pm

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Mar 25, 2021, 11:35 am
Realme 8, 8 Pro to go on sale at 12pm

Realme's newly-launched 8 and 8 Pro smartphones are all set to go on sale in India today at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com. They carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively.

As for the highlights, the duo comes with a Super AMOLED screen, quad rear cameras, a mid-tier chipset, up to 50W fast-charging technology, and Android 11 support.

For selfies, there is a 16MP shooter
Under the hood, they run on Android 11
Realme 8 and 8 Pro: Pricing and availability

They have a touch sampling rate of 180Hz

The Realme 8 and 8 Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack a quad camera unit.

The handsets house a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

They are available in up to three color options, including an Illuminating Yellow model with a fluorescent rear panel.

For selfies, there is a 16MP shooter

Realme 8 sports quad rear cameras, including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome shooter. The 8 Pro bears a similar setup but with a 108MP main camera. Up front, they have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, they run on Android 11

The Realme 8 and 8 Pro draw power from a MediaTek Helio G95 and Snapdragon 720G chipset, respectively, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The former packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support while the latter has a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging technology.

Both the devices run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

Realme 8 and 8 Pro: Pricing and availability

Realme 8 is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB/128GB model, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB/128GB version.

Realme 8 Pro costs Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants, respectively.

Buyers can avail 10% discount on Flipkart with Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card and Rs. 1,500 benefit on Realme.com with ICICI Bank cards.

What works and what doesn't
Realme 8 and 8 Pro
Our Rating
Pros:
Bright AMOLED screen
Good main camera (108MP on Pro model)
Solid battery life with fast-charging support
Latest Android 11 software
Cons:
Lack of high screen refresh rate
No 5G support
Sub-par auxiliary cameras
