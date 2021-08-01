Home / News / Technology News / Ahead of launch, Realme 8s renders and specifications leaked
Technology

Ahead of launch, Realme 8s renders and specifications leaked

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 08:26 pm
Realme 8s to feature MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset

Realme is expected to launch a new 8-series 5G smartphone, the Realme 8s, in India soon. In the latest development, 91mobiles, in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, has leaked the renders and key specifications of the upcoming handset. According to those, the Realme 8s will come with a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, a Dimensity 810 processor, and 5GB of virtual RAM. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will have an HD+ LCD panel

The Realme 8s is likely to have a punch-hole cut-out with a narrow bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in a purple color variant.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Realme 8s might be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary snapper and probably an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme 8s is said to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme 8s: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 8s will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen soon. However, considering the rumored specifications, it might cost around Rs. 16,000 in India.

