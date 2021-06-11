Home / News / Science News / Realme 9's leaked renders reveal punch-hole design, quad rear cameras
Realme 9's leaked renders reveal punch-hole design, quad rear cameras

Surbhi Shah
Realme is working on its new 9 series of smartphones, which will succeed the Realme 8 and 8 Pro line-up. In the latest development, tech blog PassionateGeekz has leaked the renders of the vanilla Realme 9 model. As per the images, it will have a punch-hole design with flat edges, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a quad camera module, and a headphone jack.

The phone might have a Super AMOLED display

The Realme 9 is likely to feature a punch-hole design with narrow bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and possibly, a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate.

A 32MP selfie camera is expected

The Realme 9 might be equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, a 32MP front-facing snapper is expected.

It will boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme 9 is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and is rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability of the Realme 9 smartphone. However, considering the rumored specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 16,500 in India.

