This is how the Realme Band 2 will look like

Realme is likely to launch a new fitness tracker, the Band 2. It will succeed the Realme Band that debuted in India last year. In the latest development, Digit, in collaboration with OnLeaks, has leaked the renders and key specifications of the wearable. The Band 2 will offer a larger 1.4-inch display, a heart rate sensor, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. Here's our roundup.

The Band 2 will have a touch display

The Realme Band 2 is likely to feature a Huawei Band 6-like design. It will have a rectangular dial with a metal case and replaceable straps. On the underside, it will have all the sensors required to measure vitals like heart rate and SpO2. The wearable is expected to bear a 1.4-inch touch display. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 45.9x24.6x12.1mm.

It will come with a pogo-pin charger

Details regarding the Realme Band 2's battery life are unclear as of now. However, it is said to come with a pogo-pin charger, as compared to USB charging on the original Band. It will also provide support for Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

The fitness band will likely support SpO2 monitoring

The Realme Band 2 is expected to provide a range of health features, including heart rate and SpO2 monitoring as well as sleep and calorie tracking. It might also enable the users to view app notifications, incoming calls, and weather forecasts. The fitness tracker should offer different activity tracking modes like walking, running, cycling, and hiking among others.

Realme Band 2: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme Band 2 will be announced at the time of the launch. However, given it will arrive as an upgraded version of the Realme Band, we expect it to cost upwards of Rs. 1,499 in India.

