Realme's first laptop will look like Apple's MacBook Pro

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 01:22 pm

Realme is gearing up to launch its first laptop, dubbed as the Realme Book, by the end of August. In the latest development, GizNext, in collaboration with OnLeaks, has leaked the renders and key specifications of the laptop. The images of the Realme Book reveal a MacBook Pro-inspired design, featuring a unibody construction, slim bezels, and a glass trackpad. Here are more details.

The laptop will offer a 14-inch Full-HD display

According to the renders, the Realme Book will feature an aluminium body with slim bezels, a large touchpad, dual speakers, and a fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button. It is said to bear a 14-inch LED panel with a Full-HD resolution and an aspect ratio of 3:2. Dimensions-wise, it will measure at 307x229x16mm and weigh under 1.5kg.

It will offer two Type-C ports

The Realme Book will be equipped with a USB Type-A port, two USB Type-C ports, and a headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, we can expect it to offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth.

Realme Book will support Windows 11

It will be powered by 11th-generation Intel Core processors

It will be powered by 11th-generation Intel Core processors

The Realme Book is expected to be powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processors. Details regarding the RAM and storage variants are unclear at the moment. The laptop will probably run on Windows 10 out-of-the-box and the company will upgrade it to Windows 11 when Microsoft rolls out the software. It will also have pre-installed Microsoft Office.

Realme Book: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme Book will be announced at the time of the launch, which may take place by the end of August this year. However, it is said to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 40,000 in India.

