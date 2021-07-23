Home / News / Technology News / Realme Book's leaked renders reveal new color variants
Realme Book's leaked renders reveal new color variants

Surbhi Shah
Jul 23, 2021
Realme Book's leaked renders reveal new color variants
Realme Book will support Windows 11

Realme is expected to launch its first laptop, the Realme Book, in India sometime in August. In the latest development, 91mobiles, in collaboration with OnLeaks, has leaked the renders of the laptop, revealing its different colorways. The Realme Book will come in Real Gray, Real Red, Real Apricot, and Real Blue color variants. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The laptop will feature a Full-HD display

Going by the leaked images, the Realme Book will look similar to Apple's MacBook Air. It will offer a thin and lightweight design with a matte-finished aluminium body, a large touchpad, and a fingerprint reader embedded within the power button. It is likely to bear a 14.0-inch LED-backlit LCD screen with a Full-HD resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio.

It will be equipped with two Type-C ports

The Realme Book will come with two USB Type-C ports on the left and a USB Type-A port on the right along with a headphone jack. In terms of wireless connectivity, it should offer dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support.

It will run on Windows 10

The Realme Book will draw power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processor, paired with multiple RAM and storage configurations, details of which are unclear as of now. It is said to run on Windows 10 out-of-the-box and later get upgraded to Windows 11 when Microsoft releases the software. The laptop will also have pre-installed Microsoft Office suite.

Realme Book: Pricing and availability

The Realme Book is expected to carry a price-tag of under Rs. 40,000 in India. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which may take place in August this year.

