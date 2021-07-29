Home / News / Technology News / Realme Book bags 3C certification; 65W fast-charging support confirmed
Realme Book bags 3C certification; 65W fast-charging support confirmed

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 12:04 pm
Realme Book bags 3C certification; 65W fast-charging support confirmed
Realme Book spotted on 3C site

Realme is gearing up to launch its Realme Book in the coming weeks. In the latest development, it has been spotted on the 3C certification platform, revealing its charging capacity. As per the 3C listing, the laptop will offer support for 65W fast-charging. Previous leaks have already revealed that it will have a slim body, a 14.0-inch display, and 11th-generation Intel Core processors.

Design and display

A Full-HD LED panel is expected

The Realme Book is said to feature an aluminium body with slim bezels, a chiclet keyboard, a touchpad, and a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button. It will sport a 14.0-inch Full-HD LED screen with an anti-glare coating and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, the laptop is said to measure 307x229x16mm and tip the scales at 1.5kg.

There will be two Type-C ports on offer

The Realme Book will come with a host of I/O ports, including one USB-A port, two Type-C ports, and a headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The device will boot Windows 10

The Realme Book is expected to draw power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processor, paired with multiple RAM and storage options, details of which are unknown at the moment. It will run on Windows 10 and pack a battery with 65W fast-charging support. The device will also be available with pre-installed Microsoft Office.

Realme Book: Pricing

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme Book will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it has been tipped to cost around Rs. 40,000 in India.

