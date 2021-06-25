Home / News / Technology News / Realme C11 (2021) goes official in India at Rs. 7,000
Technology

Realme C11 (2021) goes official in India at Rs. 7,000

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 25, 2021, 06:00 pm
Realme C11 (2021) goes official in India at Rs. 7,000
Realme C11 (2021), with 5,000mAh battery, launched in India

Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones in India, Realme has introduced the C11 (2021) handset at a price of Rs. 6,999. To recall, it was unveiled in the global markets last month. The phone offers entry-level specifications, including an HD+ display, a UNISOC SC9863A processor, two cameras in total, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It sports a 6.5-inch LCD screen

The Realme C11 (2021) features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped camera unit. The device bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an 89.5% screen-to-body ratio. It is available in Cool Blue and Cool Gray color options.

Information

There is a 5MP front camera

The Realme C11 (2021) is equipped with a single 8MP (f/2.0) rear camera accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter.

Internals

The phone runs on Android 11

The Realme C11 (2021) draws power from a UNISOC SC9863A processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based Realme UI and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Realme C11 (2021): Pricing and availability

The Realme C11 (2021) has been priced at Rs. 6,999 for the solo 2GB/32GB model. However, as part of an introductory offer, the phone is available at Rs. 6,799 via Amazon, realme.com, and offline stores.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Next-generation iPhone SE to debut in early-2022 with 5G-ready processor

Latest News

UK: Indian woman admits stabbing daughter to death at home

World

SRK tackles a question on being 'berozgaar' with characteristic wit

Entertainment

Israel brings back mask rule as COVID-19 cases rise again

World

Singapore bound container ship catches fire in Indian Ocean

World

SKODA to launch three new electric cars by 2030

Auto

Latest Technology News

Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones appear in official-looking renders

Technology

Microsoft finally announced Windows 11 with support for Android apps

Technology

OPPO A53 receives ColorOS 11 update in India

Technology

POCO F3 GT bags TUV Rheinland certification; arriving in Q3

Technology

Signal isn't in compliance with IT Ministry rules, claim officials

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Realme C11 (2021), with HD+ display and 5,000mAh battery, launched

Technology

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12pm

Technology

Realme C11's sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart

Technology

Realme C11's sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart

Technology
Trending Topics