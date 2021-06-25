Realme C11 (2021) goes official in India at Rs. 7,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 25, 2021, 06:00 pm

Realme C11 (2021), with 5,000mAh battery, launched in India

Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones in India, Realme has introduced the C11 (2021) handset at a price of Rs. 6,999. To recall, it was unveiled in the global markets last month. The phone offers entry-level specifications, including an HD+ display, a UNISOC SC9863A processor, two cameras in total, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports a 6.5-inch LCD screen

The Realme C11 (2021) features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped camera unit. The device bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an 89.5% screen-to-body ratio. It is available in Cool Blue and Cool Gray color options.

Information

There is a 5MP front camera

The Realme C11 (2021) is equipped with a single 8MP (f/2.0) rear camera accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter.

Internals

The phone runs on Android 11

The Realme C11 (2021) draws power from a UNISOC SC9863A processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based Realme UI and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Realme C11 (2021): Pricing and availability

The Realme C11 (2021) has been priced at Rs. 6,999 for the solo 2GB/32GB model. However, as part of an introductory offer, the phone is available at Rs. 6,799 via Amazon, realme.com, and offline stores.