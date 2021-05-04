Home / News / Science News / Realme C11 (2021), with HD+ display and 5,000mAh battery, launched
Realme C11 (2021), with HD+ display and 5,000mAh battery, launched

Surbhi Shah
May 04, 2021
Realme C11 (2021), with HD+ display and 5,000mAh battery, launched

Realme has launched a new C11 (2021) model in the global markets. The handset is listed in the Philippines at PHP 4,990 (roughly Rs. 7,700).

As for the key highlights, the Realme C11 (2021) comes with an HD+ display, a basic 5MP selfie camera, an entry-level UNISOC SC9863 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display

The C11 (2021) has a waterdrop notch design

In terms of design, the Realme C11 (2021) resembles the Realme C20 model. It features a waterdrop-like notch with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it offers a single camera.

The handset sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It comes in two color options: Blue and Gray.

The phone can record 1080p videos at 30fps

The Realme C11 (2021) is equipped with a single 8MP rear camera along with an LED flash. For selfies, it has a 5MP front-facing snapper. The rear camera is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.

It runs on Android Go

The Realme C11 (2021) is powered by an octa-core UNISOC SC9863 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

It runs on Realme UI-based on Android Go and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Realme C11 (2021): Pricing and availability

In the Philippines, the Realme C11 (2021) is available via Lazada. It costs PHP 4,990 (roughly Rs. 7,700) for the solo 2GB/32GB model. In Russia, it carries a price-tag of RUB 8,413 (around Rs. 8,300) and is available via AliExpress.

