Realme C20 goes on first sale today: Details here

The Realme C20 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. However, it misses out on the fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a square-shaped module housing a single camera.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It is available in Cool Grey and Cool Blue color options.
Information
It comes with a 5MP selfie camera
The Realme C20 is equipped with a single 8MP (f/2.0) camera on the back along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) snapper. Both the front and rear cameras offer HDR, time-lapse, panoramic view, and portrait mode.
Internals
It draws power from a Helio G35 processor
The Realme C20 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
Pricing
The Realme C20 costs Rs. 6,999 for its solo 2GB/32GB model and the first million customers can avail a flat Rs. 200 discount.
When bought on Realme.com, customers shall get an additional cashback of Rs. 250 and Rs. 75, on using MobiKwik and FreeCharge, respectively.
Meanwhile, Flipkart customers will receive an extra 5% cashback using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.