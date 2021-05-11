Realme C20A, with Helio G35 processor and 5,000mAh battery, launched

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 02:31 pm

As an addition to its budget-friendly C-series of smartphones, Realme has announced the latest C20A handset in Bangladesh. It arrives as a rebranded version of the C20 model and is priced at BDT 8,990 (roughly Rs. 7,700). The Realme C20A comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and a single rear camera. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It has a geometric design on the back

The Realme C20A features a waterdrop notch and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear panel, it has a geometric design and a square-shaped single camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display and is offered in Iron Gray and Lake Blue color options. Dimensions-wise, it measures 165.2x76.4x8.9mm and weighs 190 grams.

Information

The phone has an 8MP rear camera

The Realme C20A is equipped with an 8MP (f/2.0) lens on the rear and a 5MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper for selfies and video calls. The rear camera supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Internals

Under the hood, it boots Android 10

The Realme C20A draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Realme C20A: Pricing

As for the pocket-pinch, the entry-level Realme C20A is priced at BDT 8,990 (roughly Rs. 7,700) for the solo 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model in Bangladesh. It will not arrive in India considering the Realme C20 is already available here.