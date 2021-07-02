Realme C21Y, with triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery, launched

Realme C21Y goes official in Vietnam

Realme has launched its latest budget-range smartphone, the C21Y, in Vietnam. It carries a starting price-tag of VND 3,490,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300) and is available for purchase in two color variants. As for the key highlights, the Realme C21Y comes with an HD+ LCD display, a UNISOC T610 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader

The Realme C21Y features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a square-shaped triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 400-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Caramel Green and Black Caro color options.

Information

It sports a 5MP selfie camera

The Realme C21Y is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Realme UI based on Android 10

The Realme C21Y is powered by an octa-core UNISOC T610 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Realme C21Y: Pricing and availability

The Realme C21Y is priced at VND 3,490,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300) for the 3GB/32GB model and VND 3,990,000 (around Rs. 12,900) for the 4GB/64GB variant. It is available for purchase in Vietnam via the e-commerce site FTP Shop and other partner retailers.