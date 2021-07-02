Home / News / Technology News / Realme C21Y, with triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery, launched
Realme C21Y, with triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery, launched

Surbhi Shah
Jul 02, 2021
Realme C21Y goes official in Vietnam

Realme has launched its latest budget-range smartphone, the C21Y, in Vietnam. It carries a starting price-tag of VND 3,490,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300) and is available for purchase in two color variants. As for the key highlights, the Realme C21Y comes with an HD+ LCD display, a UNISOC T610 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader

The Realme C21Y features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a square-shaped triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 400-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Caramel Green and Black Caro color options.

Information

It sports a 5MP selfie camera

The Realme C21Y is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Realme UI based on Android 10

The Realme C21Y is powered by an octa-core UNISOC T610 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Realme C21Y: Pricing and availability

The Realme C21Y is priced at VND 3,490,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300) for the 3GB/32GB model and VND 3,990,000 (around Rs. 12,900) for the 4GB/64GB variant. It is available for purchase in Vietnam via the e-commerce site FTP Shop and other partner retailers.

Trending Topics