Realme C21Y, with Android 11 (Go edition), to debut soon

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 12:05 am
Realme C21Y, with Android 11 (Go edition), to debut soon
Realme C21Y's design and specifications leaked

Realme is working to introduce a new entry-level C21Y model. In the latest development, tipster Chun has revealed that the handset will soon debut in Vietnam. He has also shared a Vietnamese retailer's listing, claiming that the Realme C21Y will arrive as a rebadged version of Realme C21 but with a different chipset and Android 11 (Go edition) software instead of the standard version.

Design and display

The phone will sport a 6.5-inch LCD screen

The Realme C21Y will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it shall pack a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. It is expected to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display, and will be offered in Black and Blue color options.

There will be a 5MP selfie camera

The Realme C21Y will likely be equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a 13MP primary sensor and two 2MP lenses. For selfies and video calls, it will get a 5MP front-facing snapper.

It will support 10W fast-charging

The Realme C21Y will draw power from a UNISOC T610 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 11 (Go edition) and house a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Realme C21Y: Pricing

At present, the official pricing details of the Realme C21Y are still under the wraps. However, going by the specifications and features, it is likely to be priced under Rs. 10,000.

