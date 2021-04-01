Home / News / Science News / Realme C25, C21, C20 to be launched on April 8
Realme C25, C21, C20 to be launched on April 8

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Apr 01, 2021, 05:07 pm
Realme C25, C21, C20 to be launched on April 8

Realme will launch its C25, C21, and C20 models in India on April 8 at 12:30pm, the company has confirmed. They will be available in India via Flipkart.

The Realme C25, C21, and C20 have already been announced in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, respectively. They come with a 6.5-inch screen, up to triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Helio G-series chipset.

In this article
They sport a waterdrop notch design C21 and C20 offer a 5MP selfie camera They support up to 18W fast-charging Realme C25, C21, and C20: Pricing and availability

Design and display

They sport a waterdrop notch design

The Realme C25, C21, and C20 feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom bezel.

The C25 and C21 house a triple rear camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor whereas the C20 has a single camera and lacks a fingerprint reader.

The handsets bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Cameras

C21 and C20 offer a 5MP selfie camera

Realme C25 is equipped with a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. It has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

The C21 houses a similar arrangement, but with a 13MP (f/2.2) main camera and a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

The Realme C20 sports an 8MP (f/2.0) rear camera and a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

They support up to 18W fast-charging

The Realme C25 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Realme C21 and C20 are fueled by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.

The trio comes loaded with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Information

Realme C25, C21, and C20: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Realme C25, C21, and C20 in India will be announced on April 8. However, looking at their prices in other markets, they are expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 7,000-12,000.

