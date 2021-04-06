Ahead of launch, Realme C25 (Indian variant) spotted on Geekbench

Realme C25's Geekbench 4 listing, with model number RMX3193, was uploaded today afternoon, i.e. April 6. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 1,783 and a multi-core score of 5,237.
Realme C25 packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The official pricing details of the Realme C25 in India will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for April 8. However, the handset is likely to be priced at around Rs. 10,000.